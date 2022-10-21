Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a class action against hospital operator Dignity Health to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Kazerouni Law Group and TorkLaw, accuses the defendant of failing to provide personal electronic health information records in a complete or permissible format under the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act, or 'HITECH Act.' The case is 2:22-cv-07699, Hooks v. Dignity Health.

Health Care

October 21, 2022, 7:27 PM