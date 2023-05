Who Got The Work

Linn E. Gillen and Danny W. Jarrett of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend dry wall contractor Commercial Enterprises Inc. in a pending age-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed pro se on March 31 in New Mexico District Court. The case is 1:23-cv-00281, Hood v. Commercial Enterprises, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

May 15, 2023, 7:07 AM

Plaintiffs

George C. Hood

defendants

Commercial Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation