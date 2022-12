Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon and parent company Focus Brands to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Koul Law Firm on behalf of Mark Hong. The case is 2:22-cv-08998, Hong v. Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 12, 2022, 8:45 PM