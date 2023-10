News From Law.com International

Hong Kong-based law firm Georgiou Payne Stewien has bolstered its corporate and commercial practice with the addition of a partner from Asia Pacific law firm FitzGerald Lawyers. John Koh was previously the managing partner of U.K.-headquartered Osborne Clarke's Hong Kong office, and a Hong Kong-based partner at Bird & Bird.

Asia Pacific

October 04, 2023, 5:01 PM

nature of claim: /