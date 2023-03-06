New Suit - Environmental

Honeywell International filed an environmental lawsuit against CalMat Co. d/b/a Vulcan Materials and Los Angeles By-Products Co. on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, pursues CERCLA claims for costs incurred in cleaning up groundwater contamination at a superfund site in North Hollywood. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00385, Honeywell International Inc. v. CalMat Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 06, 2023, 7:53 PM