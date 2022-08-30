Honeywell Cant Be Forced to Pay $35M in False Claims Case | ...

News From Law.com

Honeywell International can't be forced to pay $35 million to the government if it's found to have violated federal law because other companies already paid restitution as part of their settlement agreements in False Claims Act cases involving the supply and sale of faulty body armor, an appeals court ruled Tuesday in a precedential opinion. On Tuesday, the judges agreed to reduce any damages Honeywell owes, if it's found liable, by the amount of the government's settlements with other companies.

Government

August 30, 2022, 6:32 PM