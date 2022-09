New Suit - Contract

Dentons filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Honeyville Inc. The complaint takes aim at Frain Industries Inc. for allegedly failing to deliver fully-functional equipment to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05049, Honeyville, Inc. v. Frain Industries, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 16, 2022, 4:25 PM