Who Got The Work
Jonathan Reid Reich of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for the Standard Fire Insurance Co., a Travelers subsidiary, and other defendants in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed May 22 in North Carolina Western District Court by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Blake Honeycutt and Sarah Honeycutt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00307, Honeycutt et al v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
July 06, 2023, 5:35 AM
Plaintiffs
- Blake Honeycutt
- Sarah Honeycutt
Plaintiffs
- Howard Stallings From Hutson
defendants
- The Standard Fire Insurance Company
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.
- Travelers Casualty & Surety Company
- Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America
- Travelers Indemnity Company
- Travelers Personal Insurance Company
- Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
- Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
- Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
- Standard Fire Insurance Company
- The Travelers Casualty Company
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute