Who Got The Work

Jonathan Reid Reich of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for the Standard Fire Insurance Co., a Travelers subsidiary, and other defendants in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed May 22 in North Carolina Western District Court by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Blake Honeycutt and Sarah Honeycutt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00307, Honeycutt et al v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute