Jonathan Reid Reich of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for the Standard Fire Insurance Co., a Travelers subsidiary, and other defendants in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed May 22 in North Carolina Western District Court by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Blake Honeycutt and Sarah Honeycutt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00307, Honeycutt et al v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company et al.

July 06, 2023, 5:35 AM

Blake Honeycutt

Sarah Honeycutt

Howard Stallings From Hutson

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America

Travelers Indemnity Company

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company

Standard Fire Insurance Company

The Travelers Casualty Company

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute