New Suit
The Standard Fire Insurance Co., a Travelers subsidiary, and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit in North Carolina Western District Court on Monday. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from a May 2020 wind/hail storm, was filed by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Blake Honeycutt and Sarah Honeycutt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00307, Honeycutt et al v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
May 22, 2023, 6:32 PM
Plaintiffs
- Blake Honeycutt
- Sarah Honeycutt
- Howard Stallings From Hutson
defendants
- The Standard Fire Insurance Company
- The Travelers Companies, Inc.
- Travelers Casualty & Surety Company
- Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America
- Travelers Indemnity Company
- Travelers Personal Insurance Company
- Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
- Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
- Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
- Standard Fire Insurance Company
- The Travelers Casualty Company
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute