The Standard Fire Insurance Co., a Travelers subsidiary, and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit in North Carolina Western District Court on Monday. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from a May 2020 wind/hail storm, was filed by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Blake Honeycutt and Sarah Honeycutt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00307, Honeycutt et al v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company et al.

May 22, 2023, 6:32 PM

Blake Honeycutt

Sarah Honeycutt

Howard Stallings From Hutson

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America

Travelers Indemnity Company

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company

Standard Fire Insurance Company

The Travelers Casualty Company

