Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis and Steptoe & Johnson, including member J. Kevin West, have entered appearances for Gulfport Energy Corporation and Rice Drilling D in a pending lawsuit. The suit,which pertains to an oil and gas lease, was filed Nov. 8 in Ohio Southern District Court by Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty on behalf of Honey Crest Acres. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:22-cv-03943, Honey Crest Acres, LLC v. Rice Drilling D, LLC et al.

Real Estate

December 23, 2022, 7:06 AM