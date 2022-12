New Suit

DuPont and Chemours, the maker of chemical products including Teflon and Freon, were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Kayser Layne & Clark on behalf of plaintiffs claiming injuries from PFOA contamination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00568, Honea et al v. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 09, 2022, 6:50 PM