New Suit - Contract

The Honda Aircraft Company filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jet It LLC on Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, accuses the defendant of reselling a Honda aircraft to a third party and making disparaging remarks about the plaintiff in violation of a fleet purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01130, Honda Aircraft Co. LLC v. Jet It LLC.