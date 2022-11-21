New Suit - Contract

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the Taiwanese manufacturer better known as Foxconn, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in California Southern District Court against home gym company Tonal Systems Inc. The suit, brought by Rimon PC, seeks $5 million in unpaid invoices for goods and components delivered by the plaintiff. According to the complaint, demand for the defendant's home gym products has plummeted during the waning days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07341, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. v. Tonal Systems Inc.

Technology

November 21, 2022, 4:26 PM