Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Linus L. Baker on behalf of two plaintiffs who contend that they were terminated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 4:22-cv-01091, Hon et al v. Centene Corporation et al.

Health Care

October 14, 2022, 12:58 PM