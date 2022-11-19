Who Got The Work

Daniel L. Villaire Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 4 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Casey D. Conklin on behalf of Anne Homoly, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:22-cv-12359, Homoly v. Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders.

Health Care

November 19, 2022, 11:48 AM