New Suit - Trademark

Warner Bros. Discovery was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court in connection with the HGTV series 'Ugliest House in America,' which features comedian and actress Retta from the comedy series Parks and Recreation. The case was filed by Richards, Layton & Finger and Holland & Knight on behalf of HomeVestors of America, which asserts its 'We Buy Ugly Houses' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01583, HomeVestors of America, Inc. v. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 12, 2022, 6:24 PM