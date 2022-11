New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Knight filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of HomeVestors of America Inc. a/k/a We Buy Ugly Houses. The suit pursues claim against HomeVestor's authorized marketing partner, REIThink Media LLC, for its ongoing use of the 'HomeVestors' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11976, HomeVestors of America, Inc. v. REIThink Media, LLC.

Real Estate

November 19, 2022, 5:53 AM