New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Knight filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of HomeVestors of America Inc. in relation to its 'We Buy Ugly Houses' marks. The complaint, targeting Cedrick Loera and Remodel Pro's, accuses defendants of using the 'Ugly House' mark to promote their real estate services without the plaintiff's authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00929, HomeVestors of America, Inc. v. Loera et al.

Real Estate

September 14, 2022, 4:28 PM