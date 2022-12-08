New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Knight filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court on behalf of HomeVestors of America Inc. a/k/a We Buy Ugly Houses. The complaint takes aim at John Balossi, CRNPR LLC and other defendants for using the 'We Buy Ugly Houses' mark to promote their real estate services without authorization or a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01611, Homevestors Of America, Inc. v. Balossi et al.

Real Estate

December 08, 2022, 6:05 AM