New Suit - Trademark

Wilson Elser filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of HomeVestors of America Inc. in relation to its 'We Buy Ugly Houses' marks. The complaint, targeting Joe Homebuyer Dallas and Joe Homebuyer Franchising, accuses defendants of using the 'Ugly House' mark to promote their real estate services without the plaintiff's authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01759, HomeVesters of America, Inc. v. Thueson et al.

Texas

August 11, 2022, 4:20 PM