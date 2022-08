Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a tortious interference lawsuit against Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Law Offices of Richard C. Miller on behalf of Homestead Funding Corp., accuses Fairway of systematically soliciting Homestead loan originators and branch managers. The case is 1:22-cv-00853, Homestead Funding Corp. v. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

New York

August 18, 2022, 9:48 AM