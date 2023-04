New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against PDC Spas. The suit was filed on behalf of Homesite Insurance Co. of the Midwest, which alleges property damage from a fire caused by a hot tub with a manufacturing defect. The case is 1:23-cv-00626, Homesite Insurance Company of the Midwest v. Plastic Development Company of Pennsylvania.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 13, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Homesite Insurance Company of the Midwest

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Plastic Development Company of Pennsylvania

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct