Plunkett Cooney and Stites & Harbison filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Homepoint Financial Corp. The suit, targeting Trans United Financial Services, seeks a declaration that Trans United is obligated to repurchase three loans from Homepoint pursuant to a correspondent agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-11512, Homepoint v. Trans United Financial Services, Inc.

June 26, 2023, 1:00 PM

Homepoint

Plunkett Cooney

Trans United Financial Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract