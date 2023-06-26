New Suit - Contract

Plunkett Cooney and Stites & Harbison filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Homepoint Financial Corp. The suit, targeting Continental Mortgage Bankers, seeks a declaration that Continental is obligated to repurchase a loan from Homepoint pursuant to a correspondent agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-11510, Homepoint v. Continental Mortgage Bankers, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Homepoint

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Continental Mortgage Bankers, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract