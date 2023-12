News From Law.com

Am Law 100 firms homegrown in Texas are following Big Law compensation moves, with both Vinson & Elkins and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld notifying associates on Thursday that they will be paid at the new higher salary scale set by Cravath.

December 01, 2023, 10:06 AM

