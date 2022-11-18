Homegrown Texas Firms in Pretty Good Shape This Year So Far ...

News From Law.com

While U.S. firms may be looking to cut lawyers to manage costs if the economy worsens, Texas firms may avoid that, having managed expenses well during the first nine months of the year.Total expenses increased by 8.7% among a group of homegrown Texas firms during the nine months, compared with a 12.3% jump for the industry, according to the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group nine-month report. With a 2.6% drop in total lawyers during that period, the Texas firms in the survey increased compensation expenses by only 6.8%, compared with 13% for the industry.

Legal Services

November 18, 2022, 12:27 PM