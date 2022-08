New Suit - Contract

Locke Lord filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of HomeCare RX Inc. The suit, over unpaid invoices for services rendered, pursues claims against Aaron Lee Wright and Heather Wright. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02183, Homecare RX, Inc. D/B/A Infucare RX v. Wright et al.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 12:06 PM