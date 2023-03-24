New Suit - Contract

Plunkett Cooney and Stites & Harbison filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Home Point Financial Corp. The complaint, against Patriot Lending Services Inc., alleges the lender failed to cure or repurchase a defective home loan as required under terms of the loan agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10692, Home Point Financial Corporation v. Patriot Lending Services, Inc.

Real Estate

March 24, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Home Point Financial Corporation

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Patriot Lending Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract