New Suit - Contract

Plunkett Cooney and Stites & Harbison filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Home Point Financial Corporation, which offers mortgages and home loans. The complaint targets Patriot Lending Services for allegedly selling the plaintiff a defective loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-10692, Home Point Financial Corporation v. Patriot Lending Services, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Home Point Financial Corporation

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Patriot Lending Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract