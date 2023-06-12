New Suit - Contract

Home Point Financial d/b/a Homepoint sued correspondent lender Loan Factory Inc. for breach of contract on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Plunkett Cooney and Stites & Harbison, accuses the defendant of selling the plaintiff a defective mortgage and seeks indemnification under the parties' correspondent agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-11393, Home Point Financial Corp. v. Loan Factory Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Home Point Financial Corporation

Plaintiffs

Plunkett Cooney

defendants

Loan Factory, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract