New Suit - Contract

Home Point Financial d/b/a Homepoint filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lending 3 f/k/a gotmortgage.com on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Plunkett Cooney, seeks a refund under a loan purchase agreement based on allegedly false statements in the loan documents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-10172, Home Point Financial Corp. v. Lending 3 Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

January 23, 2023, 4:09 PM