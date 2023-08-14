Who Got The Work

Thomas J. Rheaume Jr. and Rebecca El Badaoui of Bodman have stepped in to represent Continental Mortgage Bankers Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Plunkett Cooney and Stites & Harbison on behalf of real estate investment company Homepoint, seeks a declaration that Continental is obligated to repurchase a loan from Homepoint pursuant to a correspondent agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson, is 5:23-cv-11510, Home Point Financial Corporation v. Continental Mortgage Bankers, Inc.

Real Estate

August 14, 2023, 12:58 PM

