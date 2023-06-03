New Suit - Insurance

Home-Owners Insurance Co., a division of Auto-Owners Insurance, sued Black Oak Homes LLC and operator Nathan Dockery Friday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin, seeks declaratory judgment that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify the insureds in connection with an underlying lawsuit over alleged construction defects. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00093, Home-Owners Insurance Company v. Black Oak Homes, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 03, 2023, 1:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Home-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bovis Kyle Burch Medlin

defendants

Black Oak Homes, LLC

Chad Perret

Nathan Dockery

Noreen Perret

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute