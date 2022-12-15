New Suit - Trademark

DLA Piper filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Home-Grown Industries of Georgia Inc. d/b/a Mellow Mushroom. The suit pursues claims against Mellow Mushroom of Tom’s River LLC, Tejas Patel, Mihir Kothani and other defendants for allegedly operating as a 'Mellow Mushroom' franchisee, by using the mark and systems, after their franchise agreement terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04919, Home-Grown Industries of Georgia, Inc. v. Mellow Mushroom of Toms River, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 15, 2022, 6:31 AM