Removed To Federal Court

Selective Insurance Co. of America and an affiliate removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was filed by Andrew L. Miller & Associates on behalf of Home Gallery Inc. and other plaintiffs. Selective is represented by Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young. The case is 2:23-cv-02680, Home Gallery, Inc. et al v. Selective Way Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 2:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Chelten Holdings, LLC

Germantown Acquisitions, LLC

Home Gallery Design, Inc.

Home Gallery Furniture Rs, Inc.

Home Gallery Furniture UC, Inc.

Home Gallery Furniture, Inc.

Home Gallery PA, Inc.

Home Gallery, Inc.

North Broad Properties, LLC

defendants

Selective Insurance Company Of America

Selective Way Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute