Home Forward, a housing authority in Portland, Oregon, sued real estate agent Michael James and his company Home Forward LLC for trademark infringement on Friday in Oregon District Court. According to the complaint, shortly after a dispute arose between James and Home Forward over assistance payments for his clients, James registered 'Home Forward LLC' with the Oregon Secretary of State, filed a federal trademark application and attempted to extort Home Forward for the right to use the name. The suit was filed by Stoel Rives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00672, Home Forward v. Home Forward et al.

May 05, 2023, 8:46 PM

