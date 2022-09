New Suit - Contract

Home Depot sued Al-Karam USA Inc. Wednesday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, pertaining to the enforcement of a settlement agreement, was brought by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter; and Bondurant Mixson & Elmore. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07447, Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. v. Al-Karam USA Inc.