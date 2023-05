New Suit

Home City Grain filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Western Insurance on Friday in Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Foulston Siefkin, seeks indemnification for lost corn which was damaged during a rainstorm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01092, Home City Grain Inc. v. Continental Western Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Home City Grain, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Foulston Siefkin

defendants

Continental Western Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute