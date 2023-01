New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Michaels Stores was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner, accuses Michaels of falsely marketing certain products as being sold at a discounted price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00164, Holzer White v. Michaels Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 10, 2023, 7:43 PM