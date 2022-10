Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against the Town of Arcadia and the Village of Newark to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Abrams Fensterman on behalf of a former tax assessor for the state who claims she was wrongfully terminated for reporting misconduct. The case is 6:22-cv-06449, Holtz v. Town of Arcadia et al.

Government

October 18, 2022, 6:46 PM