Removed To Federal Court

Exp Realty, a cloud-based brokerage platform, on Monday removed a telemarketing class action to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Hiraldo PA and the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, alleges violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Exp Realty is represented by McGuireWoods. The case is 8:23-cv-00734, Holton v. Exp Realty, LLC.

Florida

April 04, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

David Holton

defendants

Exp Realty, LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract