New Suit - Employment

Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center were sued Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by HMC Civil Rights Law on behalf of Dr. Ginger Holt, a nationally recognized orthopaedic oncology surgeon. Holt, who identifies as a Homosexual woman, contends that she was removed from her position as program director of the orthopaedic residency program and vice chair of education and had her salary cut in half in retaliation for speaking out about gender and sexual orientation discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00179, Holt v. Vanderbilt University et al.