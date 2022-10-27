Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partners Grant J. Esposito and Katie L. Viggiani have entered appearances for Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, in a pending lawsuit. The suit, which alleges that toxic emissions from the facilities caused the plaintiffs to suffer significant health impairments, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Napli Shkolnik PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:22-cv-05441, Holohan et al v. Northrop Grumman Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

October 27, 2022, 11:01 AM