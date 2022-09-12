Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison & Foerster on Monday removed a environmental lawsuit against Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, on Monday to New York Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Napoli Shkolnik and the Environmental Litigation Group on behalf of current and former residents of the Bethpage area of Nassau County who accuse Northrup of contaminating the soil and groundwater with pollutants. The case is 1:22-cv-05441, Holohan et al v. Northrop Grumman Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 12, 2022, 6:01 PM