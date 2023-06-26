Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GableGotwals on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the University of Tulsa to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Smolen & Roytman and Caruso & Smith on behalf of a student who was suspended based on allegedly false accusations of sexual assault; according to the complaint, the university failed to afford the plaintiff the same evidentiary and procedural rights as the accuser. The case is 4:23-cv-00253, Holmstrom v. University of Tulsa.

Education

June 26, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Eyan Holmstrom

Plaintiffs

Smolen And Roytman

Caruso, Smith, & Dunn, PLLC

defendants

University of Tulsa

defendant counsels

GableGotwals

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract