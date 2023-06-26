Counsel at GableGotwals on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the University of Tulsa to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Smolen & Roytman and Caruso & Smith on behalf of a student who was suspended based on allegedly false accusations of sexual assault; according to the complaint, the university failed to afford the plaintiff the same evidentiary and procedural rights as the accuser. The case is 4:23-cv-00253, Holmstrom v. University of Tulsa.
Education
June 26, 2023, 4:23 PM