Who Got The Work

Clay J. Pierce and William Joshua Lattimore of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have stepped in as defense counsel to health care provider Cultivate Behavioral Holdings GP Corp. and Imperial Capital Group Ltd. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 3 in New York Southern District Court by Cleveland Krist PLLC on behalf of Ozgul Holmgren. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-01878, Holmgren v. Cultivate Behavioral Holdings GP, Corp. et al.

Health Care

April 17, 2023, 5:18 AM

Ms. Ozgul Holmgren

Cleveland Terrazas PLLC

Cleveland Krist PLLC

Cultivate Behavioral Holdings GP, Corp.

Imperial Capital Group Ltd.

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract