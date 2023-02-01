New Suit - Employment

YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Rondarius Holmes, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting racial discrimination claims and for seeking FMLA leave to care for his mother. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00446, Holmes v. YRC, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 01, 2023, 5:02 AM