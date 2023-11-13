Who Got The Work

Walmart has turned to attorney Brandon B. Cate of Quattlebaum, Grooms, Tull & Burrow to fight a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 29 in Arkansas Western District Court by Taylor King Law and Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phenylephrine, the active ingredient in many over-the-counter cold and flu medicines, is ineffective for treating nasal congestion. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, is 5:23-cv-05165, Holmes v. WalMart, Inc.

November 13, 2023

Jamieka Holmes

Taylor King & Associates, P.A.

WalMart, Inc.

Quattlebaum Grooms Tull Burrow

