Leah N. Jacob of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Ocwen Financial Corp. and PHH Mortgage Corp. in a pending lawsuit. The action, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Keith A. Holmes on June 13 in New York Southern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti, is 7:23-cv-04948, Holmes v. The Bank of New York Mellon et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 9:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Keith A. Holmes

defendants

Ocwen Financial Corporation

The Bank of New York Mellon

Jane Doe #1 to Jane Doe #10

John Doe #1 to John Doe #10

McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC

NewRez, LLC

PHH Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Akerman

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action