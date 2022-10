New Suit - Consumer

New Residential Investment, a mortgage REIT and mortgage originator, and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-08632, Holmes v. New Rez, LLC et al.

October 13, 2022, 5:00 AM